The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is now available to download – and alongside it, there’s a surprise update for one of the first wave’s tracks.

That’s right, Wii classic Coconut Mall has been fixed, so the Shy Guy-driven cars at the end of the course are no longer static.

Bizarrely, however, rather than just move back and forth as they did in the original Wii, the vehicles now pull off doughnuts. I’m not sure this was an improvement.

Fans complained about Coconut Mall’s stationary Shy Guys when this course first arrived back in March, and noted that they moved even in the Mario Kart Tour version of the same track on mobile.

Nintendo itself flagged the change in a Twitter post this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there’s been an update to Coconut Mall… pic.twitter.com/WXiQhOCLSL —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 4, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Today’s fresh wave of additions includes some classic Mario Kart bangers, including the N64’s Kalmari Desert, DS masterpiece Waluigi Pinball and the Wii’s Mushroom Gorge.

Snow Land from Mario Kart Advance is also now available, alongside Mario Circuit 3 from the SNES.

These are joined by New York Minute and Sydney Spring from smartphone spin-off Mario Kart Tour, plus the new Sky-High Sundae track – a future Mario Tour addition.

48 fresh tracks are being added to the game over the next 18 months, available via a single £22.49 purchase or as part of Nintendo’s premium Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​excellent new tracks prove the original is still the best,” our Martin wrote in Eurogamer’s round-up of Wave 1, which included the aforementioned Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tours. “It’s comfort gaming, yes, but it’s also comforting to spend time with something that flies so close to perfection.”