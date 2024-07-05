According to a series of rather concrete clues, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Could Be Announced in the Next Few Hours from Bandai Namco. The manga’s author, Tite Kubo, has in fact revealed that Bleach will be present at the panel that the Japanese publisher will hold during Anime Expo 2024.

Considering that Shueisha recently registered Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, it is reasonable to imagine that this will be the name of the new game based on Kubo’s work, which will probably be a a sequel to Bleach: Brave Soulsthe tie-in released in 2016.

“Bleach will be appearing at Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Don’t miss the panel!” reads a post published on Twitter by Tite Kubo’s staff profile. “The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2024 will take place today, July 5, starting at 5.30 pm (2.30 am Italian time).”