Early this Friday morning, July 5,Powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Tulumas category 2, so A video began to circulate on social media in which the sound of the powerful phenomenon is heard upon arrival in Quintana Roo.

In these images you can also see the intense rain and the strong waves caused by the force with which the Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Tulum around 5:05 a.m.

He National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced through a statement that the natural phenomenon that hit Tulum had maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 220 km/h.

“The center of Category 2 Hurricane Beryl made landfall north of Tulum, Quintana Roo, at 5:05 a.m. (Central Mexico time), with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 220 km/h and moving west-northwest at a speed of 24 km/h,” the SMN reported.

It is worth mentioning that the material, in which The sound of the powerful hurricane Beryl is heard before arriving in Quintana Roo, it was recorded around 2:30 a.m. when the natural phenomenon had not yet touched land.

It is worth mentioning that the State Coordination of Civil Protection of Quintana Roo has not reported any fatalities, however, it is expected that a report on the damage caused by this powerful cyclone will be issued in the next few hours.