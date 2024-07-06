Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have announced Bleach: Rebirth of Souls on the occasion of Anime Expo, and it is a new video game based on the famous manga/anime series in development for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Swith a release date yet to be defined but already with a first presentation trailer visible below.

This is a fighting game focused on the use of characters from the series, obviously reproduced with their well-known features and characterized by weapons, abilities and fighting styles derived directly from the original, therefore focused above all on melee combat.

There is not one yet Release period precise, but the video seems to show a project already well underway at Tamsoft, awaiting further information after this very first presentation.