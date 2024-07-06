Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have announced Bleach: Rebirth of Souls on the occasion of Anime Expo, and it is a new video game based on the famous manga/anime series in development for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Swith a release date yet to be defined but already with a first presentation trailer visible below.
This is a fighting game focused on the use of characters from the series, obviously reproduced with their well-known features and characterized by weapons, abilities and fighting styles derived directly from the original, therefore focused above all on melee combat.
There is not one yet Release period precise, but the video seems to show a project already well underway at Tamsoft, awaiting further information after this very first presentation.
A remarkable reproduction in video game
“Unleash your sword,” reads the official synopsis, “Awaken the blade within and change your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.”
The game allows us to take part in exciting battles with the powerful sword skills owned by the characters in the series.
The roster has not yet been defined, but we can clearly expect the presence of the personages most famous of Tite Kubo’s series, beyond those we can already see in the trailer (Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Yasutora Sado) and various others that will be announced later.
While we wait to learn more about the features of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, we can imagine that it will be a one-on-one fighting game focused on the use of swords, with a probable story mode and other gameplay options, coming to PC and consoles.
