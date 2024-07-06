It’s not exactly a busy period this, yet some titles have emerged that have still been able to attract particular attention and on which many players are likely to focus right in these days and in particular this weekend.

We are entering the height of summer but sun, sea, mountains or exotic trips do not worry the hardcore gamer too much, who will instead be able to take advantage of the possible extra free time to play even more and dedicate themselves to the most pressing commitments, that is, clearing the backlog. However, even the new releases deserve attention, with a week that has seen the arrival of some particularly interesting titles, so the question always remains the same: what are you playing this weekend?

The releases of the week and more

For starters, there’s this The First Descendant from Nexon that is attracting attention as a well-constructed looter shooter with a setting and characters that are proving to be appreciated by many, even beyond the scanty costumes for some female fighters in particular.

This is probably one of the main candidates to conquer the weekend between today and tomorrow, and you can get to know it better in our review of The First Descendant.

For classicists, there is the immortal MMORPG from Square Enix which has just relaunched itself in recent days with Final Fantasy XIV: Dawn Trailwhich will surely be entertaining for the many players who have been immersed for years in the online fantasy world linked to the famous Japanese series.

Moreover, just in the last few hours, Final Fantasy 14 has recorded a new peak in players with the launch of Dawntrail and its arrival on Xbox, demonstrating how the title is still able to attract a significant mass of players.

Speaking of online games and huge amounts of users, it is also worth mentioning the release of Zenless Zone Zeroa new action RPG with gacha elements that is part of the Hoyoverse multiverse and has therefore immediately projected itself among the most prominent titles in the mobile field, also available on PC and PS5. You can get to know it better in our tested by the latest closed beta of the new Hoyoverse gacha.

All of this without taking into account the inevitable backlog and games released before this week, including Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, the Riven remake, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. So, what will you be playing this weekend?