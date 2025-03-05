The resistance tried to stand up to Donald Trump In his first great speech before the Capitol of his second term, but ended up reduced to a performance. With black and white posters where he read “false,” the Democrats tried to counteract their message, raising them … Every time the president spoke. To each Trump hyperbole – and there were abundance – they replied with a “false!” Stronger, an rehearsed choreography that failed to silence the president or stop his overwhelming domain of the room, wrapped by thunderous applause.

Democratic senator Elissa Slotkin, from Michigan, replied accusing Trump from Exaggerate, manipulate and lie. “He is taking us to a recession,” he warned about the tariffs that the president presented as a triumph. He directed his criticisms of Elon Musk, the tycoon who advises Trump and executes his cuts. «Does anyone feel calm with Elon Musk dismantling everything at will? The government must be more efficient, that we agree, and I can help on it, but not, ”he said.

The Democrats, cornered after the total loss of power, clung to the protest. They tried to convert Trump’s speech into a battlefield, with constant shouts, high posters and boos, just to be drowned by Republican cheers. But far from bending, the president raised the tone, overwhelming with his voice to an opposition that protested with noise. That does not mean that it was a speech without incident.

In just five minutes it was Chamber expelled The deputy to Green, a 77 -year -old black man who has been in his seat since 2005. He shouted the president, stirring his cane, who lied, because he had said that the past elections were a mandate for the changes he is imposing in the federal government. The president of the Chamber, Mike Johnson, ordered his evacuation. A republican deputy, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, from Iowa took her seat.

“It is worth that people know that there are people who are going to face Trump,” Green later told reporters.

Some Democratic women wore rose, as a sign of protest. Other deputies and senators carried blue and yellow garments, the colors of the Ukraine flag, in rejection of the cut of military aid after the anger to Volodimir Zelenski in the oval office. The deputy of Palestinian origin Rashida Tlaib exhibited a banner where, with black marker, she had written: “Pay your taxes.”

New Mexico’s Democrat Melanie Stansbury was placed next to the hall to show the cameras, when Trump passed, a poster in which he read: “This is not normal.” A Republican deputy, Lance Gooden, from Texas, ripped out of his hands and broke it.

Trump, with years of experience before the cameras, dominates the image and launches phrases designed for television. Faced with him, the Democrats opted for a messy protest. In the middle of the speech, congressmen Jasmine Crockett and Maxwell Frost got up and, in a calculated gesture, took off their jacket. Under her, they wore black t -shirts with a message on the back, written blank: “Resist.”

The Democratic Resistance

In previous Trump speeches, the Democrats had dressed in white in honor of the suffragists, but this time their message was more direct: “We are outraged.” According to Deputy Teresa Leger Fernández, Rose represents “power and protest.”

Some Democrats decided to boycott the speech. Senator Patty Murray, the main Democrat in the Appropriation Committee, criticized Trump for “spitting on the face of the law”, allowing “a billionaire not elected dismissal to cancer researchers and dismantle federal agencies such as social security administration.” Instead of attending, Murray spent the night meeting with citizens affected by the administration cuts.

Other Democrats led to guests dismissed by Trump and Elon Musk, who was present in the plates of guests, for once in a suit and tie.

Senator Chris Coans invited Rory Badger, a biologist and veteran of the Marines abruptly fired from the Department of Agriculture after the restructuring promoted by the Office of Government Efficiency (Doge) of Elon Musk. For Badger, who served in Afghanistan and considered his work “the use of his dreams”, the administration’s decision has plunged him into a true personal disaster.

Trump, on the other hand, anticipated the resistance. At one point in his speech, he said that “nothing he says will make them happy,” insisting that, even if he eradicated “the most devastating disease” or achieved “the best economy ever registered,” his critics would still not applaud.

Senator Slotkin, in her response, said Ronald Reagan “must be stirring in her grave” after the “bad episode of Telerreality” of the oval office with Volodimir Zelenski. That a Democrat exalts Reagan is the result of this new Trumpist era. «We are exceptional, without parallel, I believe in American leadership about Chinese or Russian leadership, because our government system, democracy, is the aspiration of everyone else. But with this president, democracy is at risk ».