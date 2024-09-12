¡Bleach will have its own live-action and here we tell you what we know! The live-action adaptations of manga and anime installments had been an absolute failure, however, after the twist that it gave One Piece With its production on Netflix, everyone was surprised to recognize that there are great possibilities for good adaptations, and because of this, the new projects of the most important shonen begin to be revealed, and that is the case of Ichigo and company.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but you know, “when the river makes noise, it is because it carries water.” A famous insider reported on social media that the live-action adaptation of Bleach It is already in process.

Bleach live-action is looking for its scriptwriter and its director.

Bleach is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its small screen debut with its anime. The series began airing on October 5, 2024, while the manga installment written and illustrated by Tite Kubo was published from August 2001 to 2016 of the same month, 74 manga volumes were collected.

An anime adaptation was made by Pierro studio.t (My Hero Academia), aired from 2004 to 2012 and gathered around 366 episodes, it seems like the perfect time to renew the air of Bleach with a live-action.

Other live-actions that are rumored to be in strong productions are Naruto from Masashi Kishimoto’s manga at Lionsgate and who was confirmed as director Daniel Cretton who could soon be in charge of the new film Spider-Man. There is also news about One Punch Man from the legendary author ONE at Sony Pictures and even a delivery of My Hero Academiawhich would be in the hands of Netflix. Are you ready to meet the faces of these heroes? Do you think they could be a success like One Piece?

Source: Pierrot study

We recommend: Bleach will have a new game with global release.

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

The distribution of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War In America, it is handled by Disney Plus. The season premiered in October 2022, and fans are currently expecting the new part of the season this fall of 2024.

The third part of the series will return on October 5, 2024, and the theme songs have already been announced. SIX LOUNGE will be in charge of the opening theme titled “Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo“, while the ending theme is titled “Monochrome” and will be performed by Suisoh.

We hope to have official news soon, that will let us know more details about the live-action of Bleach.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.