The threat of a shooting A schoolchild mobilized the police on Thursday in Monterrey, a city in northern Mexico, where a similar incident occurred in 2017.

The alerts occurred in a secondary school in this city, capital of Nuevo León, a state on the northern border of Mexico, where the municipal police implemented a security operation to rule out any risk situation

The events took place at secondary school number 10 Moisés Sáenzwhich is located in the center of Monterrey.

In a statement, the municipal police said that officers from the police force went to the school after receiving notifications from the director of the educational institution about the alleged threats.

A canine team was used to conduct an exhaustive inspection of the property in search of weapons.

“After the review and dialogue with the managers, any dangerous situation was ruled out.“, assured the Monterrey Police.

The school principal informed the officers that they learned of the threats through social media.

“After not finding any dangerous situation, security in the area is maintained by the Monterrey police,” the municipal police said in the text.

The events are reminiscent of what happened on January 18, 2017 at the Colegio Americano del Noreste, located in southern Monterrey, where a high school student carried a concealed weapon onto the school premises and shot his teacher and classmates before committing suicide.

The perpetrator himself was killed in the incident, as was the teacher, who died a couple of weeks later in the hospital where she was hospitalized.

