Bandai Namco announced at Anime Expo 2024 a new video game based on the manga and anime of bleachand it is nothing less than Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

It was presented at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, which took place at this exhibition in Los Angeles, California. According to what the company revealed, it will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam. But it still does not have a release date or window.

Through Bleach Rebirth of Souls Players will be able to engage in exciting, action-packed battles with iconic characters created by Tite Kubo.

We Recommend: This popular Bleach game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Among those confirmed so far are the series’ protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, as well as Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida and Yasutora ‘Chad’ Sado. Based on what has been revealed in this title, players will be able to unleash their katana skills in combat.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

But when we talk about this series something else also comes into play. That’s why in Bleach Rebirth of Souls Players will be able to execute Bankai, a super powerful and showy technique that causes massive damage to the opponent.

It will also be possible to unlock new forms in battle to claim victory against your opponents. Bandai Namco will reveal many more exciting details about the game in the coming months.

❮ ❯ The author of The New York Times’s “The New York Times”

The best way to get started is to use the Internet.

Welcome to my blog! The best way to get started is to use the app.

Theme by MIYAVI

Welcome to my blog! 📺YouTubehttps://t.co/DfUMFjbfAk#BLEACH #sketch pic.twitter.com/iP6VSpit8R —【Welcome】BLEACH Rebirth of Souls (@BLEACH_game_jp) July 6, 2024

bleach has gained a lot of strength with the latest season of its anime, of which two parts are available and two more are on the way. So surely many players will want to relive the great battles throughout the series with this video game.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

From what can be seen in the trailer in this article, it is clear that the story covers everything from the beginning, when Ichigo and Rukia have their first meeting, to Soul Society. But the plot could very well go further.

Apart from Bleach Rebirth of Souls We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.