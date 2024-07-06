Chihuahua— Argentine Juan Pablo F., 46, committed fraud for 116 thousand dollars, which represents 2 million 140 thousand Mexican pesos, for which he was given a precautionary measure of 12 months of preventive detention.

The above was made known during the hearing of charges, during which the legal representation stated that the alleged responsible party agreed to fulfill two meat sales contracts, one dated December 5, 2022, for the amount of 36 thousand dollars and another dated March 2, 2023, for 80 thousand dollars.

This person was located after a joint operation between the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations (FEOE), the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and was arrested at the Mexico City Airport on July 4.

The investigation revealed that this man, along with other Argentine nationals, deceived their victims, mostly businessmen, by posing as important suppliers of basic necessities, including in the meat market.

As part of his modus operandi, the accused even took the victims to that country so that they could see the supposed way his companies worked, in order to generate people’s trust. However, it was all a setup orchestrated by the fraudsters themselves, with the aim of obtaining large sums of money for said products, which never arrived.