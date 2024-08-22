Last year fans of high-challenge 2D platformers were spoiled with the release of Blasphemous 2which was developed by the Spanish studio known as Game Kitchenand it goes without saying that it surpassed its predecessor to create the definitive experience. And while many might think that they should be taking a break from the hard work of creating games, everything seems to indicate no, since within the framework of the Gamescom 2024 have presented their next project of a different genre.

The title is named after The Stone of Madnesswhich will put players in a tactical environment with touches of resource management, which will make them venture into the Spain of the 18th century, with all that this entails in terms of the political environment and other issues of those years. The story will focus on the lives of five characters, who must team up to escape from a monastery that keeps them locked up.

Here is your first preview:

The description of the video game:

From the team that brought you the Blasphemous series comes The Stone of Madness – a tactical stealth-adventure game set in an 18th-century Spanish monastery with a lovingly hand-drawn art style inspired by the work of Francisco de Goya. Located in the Pyrenees, this former Jesuit monastery houses an asylum and an Inquisitorial prison. Five prisoners, plagued by cruel punishments, madness, and despair, pool their skills and resources to confront their phobias, stave off insanity, uncover the mysteries of the Monastery, and find a way to escape.

There is no release date for now, only that it will arrive at some point in the 2025. It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It’s always good to experiment with different games, so we’ll be looking forward to this creation. Hopefully it won’t take too long to take shape.