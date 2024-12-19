12/17/2024



The festivities of Christmas They would not be the same without the traditional exchange of gifts with family, with friends and even with co-workers and other acquaintances. It’s time to give thanks, and there’s nothing like giving a gift. When choosing that special gift, the ‘beauty’ universe offers endless proposals with which success is assured. From creams and other skin care products, both for the face and body, to cosmetics to show off your hair, including makeup and beauty tools. The best thing is that for Christmas the brands prepare special packs and sets that include giftssuch as mini sizes, limited editions, toiletry bags and even special packaging. Don’t miss the most complete selection of packs, chests and other beauty gifts, with proposals for all budgets.