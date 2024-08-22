“It is impossible to compete with Brazilian teams in Libertadores CupThey bring players from Europe as if it were nothing and they make a huge difference financially compared to the rest,” It is one of the most heard phrases in recent times in coffee chats among football-loving friends.
Although this was the case for a time, today the phrase should be modified and add “to the Brazilian teams already River Plate”, as the Argentine team, now led again by Marcelo Gallardo, climbed the list of clubs with the highest squad value on the continent, and appears among many Brazilian teams among the top places in the ranking prepared by Flashscore.
It is that, after the landings of Jeremías Ledesma, Federico Gattoni, Franco Carboni, Felipe Peña Biafore and Adam Bareiro, With Martín Demichelis as coach, they became world and American champions with the Argentine national team as German Pezzella and Marcos Acunain addition to the figures of Fabricio Bustos and Maximiliano Mezaby the hand of “Muñeco” Gallardo.
With Palmeiras’ elimination at the hands of Botafogo, the River Plate club is now the second most expensive squad of those still in the Copa Libertadores, but we are going to review the main positions among the clubs on the continent.
The “Galo”, who this week eliminated San Lorenzo and reached the quarter-finals, has a total of 104.90 million euros in its squad, with Paulinho as the most valuable player (17 million), followed by Guilherme Arana (12) and Matías Zaracho (9).
115.25 million euros is the total value of Botafogo’s squad, which has just eliminated the powerful Palmeiras. Their star player? Argentine world champion Thiago Almada, who is valued at 27 million euros, followed by Luiz Enrique (12) and Matheus Martins (9).
The only Argentine team on this select list? River Plate, who are already in the quarter-finals after beating Talleres. 133.80 million euros is the value of their squad, with Claudio Echeverri (18 million), Franco Mastantuono (10) and Pablo Solari (7.5) as the stars of the podium.
“Mengao” came in second place, totaling 185.80 million euros among its entire squad: Pedro (23 million euros) and the Uruguayans de la Cruz (18) and De Arrascaeta (15) are the three most valued.
They have just been eliminated from the current Copa Libertadores, but they still remain at the top in terms of valuation: the “Verdao”, two-time Copa champion in the last four years, has a squad worth 191.05 million euros, led by Estevao (30), Raphael Veiga (16) and Joaquín Piquerez (13).
