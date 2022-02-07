Blanco refuses the gift from Orietta Berti triggered a controversy. The edition of this Sanremo 2022 was undoubtedly a real success. Amadeus once again demonstrated his skills both as a conductor and as an artistic director. On the stage of the Ariston artists of the highest caliber were presented.

Massimo Ranieri, Gianni Morandi and Elisa are just some of the illustrious names that this singing competition has seen on stage. But there are also small backstories. This time we talk about Orietta Berti, who declares to be there remained bad for the attitude that the singer Blanco had against him.

The young man, together with Mahmood, with the song: “Broglie” won the victory of this Sanremo Festival 2022. But let’s get back to us. We reveal what happened during the singing competition of Italian music, between Orietta Berti and Blanco.

The singer had sent the young man a special gift for her: chilli. A remedy, as Berti explains, to warm her voice. The tribute, however, in addition to this it also wanted to be a kind of good luck charm, which the twenty-year-old refused, however: “These are a bit heavy, they irritate me.” Obviously the rejection did not like.

The 78-year-old, who now boasts a historic career as a singer, found her colleague’s attitude not very polite. “Blanco snubbed the chili. He doesn’t know that last year I gave the Chillies to the Maneskins and they won.

They appreciated them very much. For starters, let’s set the record straight, huh. They are good for the voice, they give a lot of energy eh! ”, Orietta Berti declared. Obviously, this gesture did not even like the social users, who have harshly criticized.

On Twitter, many users have judged Blanco’s attitude to be disrespectful towards an artist of the caliber of Orietta.