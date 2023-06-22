Baja California.- Due to strong heat what does it feel like lower california, electricity consumption skyrockets to make the air conditionersand that is causing blackouts in the city of mexicali.

The high temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius that causes the heat wave raise the electric power demand in the hours of greatest use of appliances air-conditioning that operate with 220 volt current, details the newspaper Excelsior.

Only on Tuesday, there was at least three blackouts that affected hundreds or thousands of users in houses, shops, offices and hospitals They don’t have backup generators.

Besides, thieves or vandals cause blackoutsbecause they steal the lands (security connections) of the transformersconfirmed industrial of the export maquiladora sector.

At least four of the blackouts registered in mexicali so far this year they were mainly caused by the theft of equipment in the substations of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), explained Jiménez Arriaga, leader in the maquiladora sector.