Pets | The couple broke up, and a fierce “custody dispute” started over the dog – A bill of 45,000 euros for the woman

The court decided that the dog is owned by the dental laboratory.

Middle Finland In the spring, the district court dealt with a case in which a divorced woman fought over the ownership of a dog with her ex-boyfriend and the dental laboratory owned by his parents.

The woman lived in cohabitation with her boyfriend in Jyväskylä. At the end of 2020, an Akita breed dog was picked up from Poland to live with the couple.

According to the woman, getting a dog was her wish and it happened on her initiative. He wanted an Akita because he thought it was a child- and family-friendly breed. The woman only wanted one dog and found a suitable breeder.

According to the woman, the dog was acquired as a member of the couple’s family. However, according to what the woman said in court, her boyfriend’s mother had also wanted a similar dog. So the woman had acquired two Akitas from a Polish breeder.

The dogs were paid for from the male friend’s account, but the woman was listed as the buyer in the puppy reservation contract.

The couple broke up in the summer of 2022. The woman took the dog with her to Helsinki, but soon a police patrol came to pick up the dog. According to the woman’s version, the police said they were taking the dog to an ex-boyfriend, but according to the woman’s information, the dog had actually been taken to her parents.

The woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend and demanded the dog back.

The former the boyfriend’s parents own a dental laboratory in Helsinki, where the man has also worked. According to the man and the parents, the dog belongs to the dental laboratory. According to the ex-boyfriend and the dental laboratory, the dog was acquired as a therapy dog.

According to the company’s view, the woman had acquired the dogs for the company and was an employee of the company. However, according to the district court, no document showed that the woman had worked at the company during that particular period.

Instead, according to the court, according to the discussions held by the family, the purchase of the dogs was first left to the man and then to his female friend. There was never a written agreement on the matter.

The company paid the price of the dogs back to the man. In addition, a management and maintenance agreement was made between the man and his parents for the dog.

Male and according to the report of this parent’s company, the dog had been working as a therapy dog ​​in the capital region several times, even though he lived in Jyväskylä. According to the woman’s account, the dog was just a house dog, and she did not know that it was used in therapy.

Among others, a former patient of the dental laboratory was heard as a witness in court. He had once seen through the window how a couple came to pick up the disputed dog from the premises of the dental laboratory.

The company filed a lawsuit against the woman and demanded the right to recognize that the dog belongs exclusively to the company. The parties did not argue about the ownership of the other dog, even though the woman was also listed as its buyer in the reservation book.

Legal decided that the dog was owned by a dental laboratory. According to the court’s reasoning, for example, the dog-related travel and expense allowances paid to the man by the company supported the story of the man and his parents that the dogs belong to the company.

In addition, the court considered that the patient documents presented by the company show how dogs have been used in therapy.

The woman was ordered to pay a total of more than 22,000 euros in legal fees to her ex-boyfriend and to the dental laboratory. In addition, he must pay his own court costs, more than 23,000 euros.

The judgment is not binding. The woman has expressed her dissatisfaction with the verdict, so the case may continue in the Court of Appeal.