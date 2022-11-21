“Black Panther 2” surpassed the box office of “Black Adam” in just one weekend. Even so, both films (the first from Marvel Studios and the second from DC Films) have become two of the best releases of the year and fans love them. However, their global box office earnings would take a big hit because one country refuses to release them: China.

“Black Panther 2” has surpassed “Black Adam” at the box office. Photo: LR/Marvel/DC composition

Why “Black Panther 2” would not be released in China?

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the first installment of “Black Panther” opened in China in 2018 and generated about 105 million dollars. But Marvel will have to say goodbye to several million greenbacks with the sequel “Wakanda forever.”

According to the aforementioned medium, the Beijing regulators do not usually explain why they veto certain content in their showrooms, but theories are always handled based on previous releases.

In this context, THR explains that, due to a scene that exposes the lesbian relationship between the warrior Aneka and the bodyguard Ayo, this sequel to “Black Panther” would not see the light of day in the aforementioned Asian territory.

Why would “Black Adam” not be released in China?

The films of Dwayne Johnsonn in China have performed well. Proof of this we have, according to figures from The Hollywood Reporter, “Skyscrapers” with 98 million dollars and “Hobbs & Shaw” with 201 million dollars.

With this in mind, it was expected that Black Adam It was the next bombing of ‘the Rock’, but, like Marvel Studios, DC Films and Warner Bros. they will have to resign themselves and turn a blind eye to the losses of money. Guilty? Pierce Brosnanwho plays Doctor Fata in the film.

Brosnan posted on Instagram a photo from 19 years ago, in which he appears posing with his family with the Dalai Lama and congratulating the spiritual leader on his 85th birthday. THR reports that Beijing considers the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist, so that image would be an offense against China.