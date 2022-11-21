Weather | Two particularly snowy areas stand out in Finland now – The snow will stay on the ground all week

Uusimaa now stands out in Finland with its amount of snow, and for example Helsinki has more snow than Kuopio. The coldest record for the current winter was set in Lapland on Monday.

Uusimaa currently stands out from almost the rest of the country because of its exceptionally abundant snow situation. The Uusimaa region has the second most snow in Finland after Central and Northern Lapland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

There is nine centimeters of snow at Kumpula in Helsinki. It is significantly more than, for example, in Kuopio, where there is currently only three centimeters of snow.

According to Keränen, the whole of Uusimaa now has about 5–10 centimeters of snow.

In central and northern Lapland, you can reach cinemas over 10 centimeters in large areas, says Keränen. Enontekiö has the most snow in all of Finland: no less than 23 centimeters. There is 11 centimeters of snow in Porvoo.

There are still completely snow-free places in Finland.

“On the west coast, at least, there are quite a lot of readings of zero centimeters. There are also places in the southern and central parts of the country where there is little or no snow at all.”

Snow Situation according to Keränen, is not going to get bigger for at least a few days. However, intermittent snow showers may occur in different parts of the country this week.

“But no major snowfall is in sight now. A few centimeters of snow may accumulate in some places.”

The temperatures will stay mostly on the freezing side for the next few days, so the snow won’t melt right away. In southern and central Finland, temperatures range between a few degrees below zero and ten degrees below zero.

“In Lapland, depending on the cloudiness, there can be a little bit of frost, even less than 20 degrees.”

In Lapland, the coldest record for the current winter was set on Monday morning, when 26 degrees below zero was measured in Sodankylä Vuotso. It is possible that the freezing record will be broken again this week, says Keränen.

“Even colder readings can be reached locally.”

Meteorology the institution announced on Monday that the freezing of the Pärämere has started. The first ice on the coast of Finland has formed in the innermost bays of the northern part of the Pärämere, off Tornio and Kemi.

“It seems that this coming week will provide favorable conditions for the ice cover to slowly expand. Towards the end of the week, the situation will become more uncertain again, and it is possible that the temperature will rise to the plus side,” says Keränen.

According to Keränen, there is a small signal that the weather in southern Finland will warm up even more at the beginning of next week.

“Maybe the snow will melt there then. But it’s still too early to speculate.”