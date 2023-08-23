Black Myth: Wukong it showed itself in a brand new gameplay trailer that showed us once again how the guys at Game Science have adapted Chinese mythology to the world of fighting games.

During the trailer, in fact, boss fights taken from what appears to be the final game are mainly shown: fans of the title were amazed both on the graphic side and on that of the gameplay, the latter seems to be very inspired by a well-known soulslike.

We are of course talking about Sekiro, defined by the community as one of the most difficult soulslikes currently on the market. From the title of FromSoftware, Wukong certainly takes up many aspects, especially as regards the setting of the bossfights.

Such a comparison certainly is a stimulus for the Game Science guys, who have seen their title, now in troubled development for several years, be welcomed back as if it were the first time.

It would be diminutive to speak of Wukong only in terms of combat: the developers have revealed that there will be numerous i characters to meetthe places to visit and the missions of various types that we will be able to complete.

We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong is coming later this month.summer 2024 on PC (but it seems to be behind the corner the announcement of the console ports).