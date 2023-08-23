We told you here about the advent of this Season 5 for the mode Battle of Hearthstone, the Blizzard-branded card title that has been raging on PCs and smart devices of all kinds for ten years. August 22 has just passed and the news has arrived but will they have lived up to expectations? We played all night and given the experience accumulated over the years, we have a very clear idea of ​​how blizzards wanted to revolutionize a mode that is now a game in itself: here are our considerations on the matter.

Anomalies and surroundings

Here come these much praised Anomaliesbefore selecting the hero using a purple cloth, we will obtain information on the anomaly in progress in our game which, in fact, will change the fate of this clash for all eight players. There are so many and describing them all would be trivial, let’s say that the most interesting and discussed is undoubtedly Secrets of Norgannon which drastically changes the rules of the game, adding the much-dreamed-of game to the game Level 7 tavern where they reside the most powerful Minions ever seen.

Anomalies are Blizzard’s vision of the “playing fields”: community players have been clamoring for something that “turns the table upside down” by positively overturning the rules for a long time. While there have been interesting changes in the past, such as i Companions (Buddies) or the Missions (Quests) that in the course of Season 5 we will definitely review, this to add passive effects common to all players is the right and interesting choice; it remains to be seen if, once all the Anomalies have been released, there are not some that dramatically unbalance the game.

For now, over the hours of play we can say that the change is felt and vitalrefreshes the game and gives new stimuli also given the fact that many new Anomalies will be released over the coming weeks which makes everything mysterious and stimulating. Hearthstone Battle Season 5 starts with the right “anomalies”.we will only see at the end how well they have fared over time.

Out with the old, in with the new

Here comes the new Battle Pass obviously for the mode of the same name: the formula remains the same, i.e. missions that accumulate if they are not completed, rewards at each level unlock and obviously the choice of 4 heroes instead of 2the latter being the most discussed in the community but in fact anyone who wants to play in Battaglia will want this option and €15 every three months or so is not that much compared to the passes of other titles which also require €10 every month (in some cases also weekly on games for smart devices).

The interesting novelty is that with this Blizzard Battle Pass has listened to the community again who asked for more models for their heroes, and there are in fact more emoticons and here too we were satisfied. Furthermore, Blizzard has finally realized that it was in fact useless to put the legendary hit chopped up over the course of the Battle Pass, so they have to get shot Thunder of Thorim you will have to reach the final level, 40 to be exact. Thorim, Lord of the Storm is also a pleasant discovery: thanks to his hero power you will be able to discover and play an Inn Level 7 Servant whether or not there is such a level in the game.

Final Thoughts: the game has changed, even veterans will have to make friends with the new Servants who have effectively revived several archetypes left by the wayside during the last season. To date, the general level seems very balanced and being able to review i Naga fight on a par with Thornthorn and Pirates (which they dominated throughout Season 4) is really encouraging. If you are not accustomed to battle, give it a tryit’s free and it will kidnap you!