We have finally reached the launch week of Black Myth: Wukong and the Game Science team has confirmed the release date and unlock time of the game, with specific time references based on the various geographical areas.

The release is generally set for August 20th at 10 am UTC+8, which translates to various times between August 19th and 20th depending on the different countries and time zones, thus characterizing it as a night launch between tonight and tomorrow morning.

As for Italy in particular, the launch of Black Myth: Wukong is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, at 4:00 am according to CEST time, so early risers will be able to start playing the new action RPG set in Chinese mythology even before sunrise.