We have finally reached the launch week of Black Myth: Wukong and the Game Science team has confirmed the release date and unlock time of the game, with specific time references based on the various geographical areas.
The release is generally set for August 20th at 10 am UTC+8, which translates to various times between August 19th and 20th depending on the different countries and time zones, thus characterizing it as a night launch between tonight and tomorrow morning.
As for Italy in particular, the launch of Black Myth: Wukong is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, at 4:00 am according to CEST time, so early risers will be able to start playing the new action RPG set in Chinese mythology even before sunrise.
The timetable for the whole world
Date and time refer to the current releases PC and PS5because we remember that the Xbox Series X|S version was postponed by the team for unspecified technical issues.
This, however, is the list of the various unlocking times expected in the different geographical areas:
- Los Angeles: 7pm PDT August 19
- Mexico City: 8pm CST August 19
- New York: 10pm EDT August 19
- São Paulo: 11pm BRT August 19
- London: 3am BST August 20
- Berlin: 4am CEST August 20
- Johannesburg: 4am SAST August 20
- Moscow: 5am MSK August 20
- Dubai: 6am GST August 20
- New Delhi: 7.30am IST August 20
- Beijing: 10am CST Aug 20
- Singapore: 10am SGT August 20
- Seoul: 11am KST August 20
- Tokyo: 11am JST August 20
- Sydney: 12am AEST Aug 20
To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our recent review of Black Myth: Wukong, with the development studio strangely asking influencers not to talk about feminist propaganda and Covid-19.
#Black #Myth #Wukong #Release #Date #Unlock #Time #Confirmed #Game #Science #PS5
Leave a Reply