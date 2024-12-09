A study published in ‘Nature Aging‘ has identified thirteen proteins closely related to brain aging in humans, a clue that could radically change our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases.

Research suggests that changes in concentrations of these proteins could peak at key ages — 57, 70 and 78 years — and could be important targets for interventions that delay or prevent brain aging.

With the world’s population aging at an alarming rate, with projections predicting that by 2050 more than 1.5 billion people will be over 65 years old, understanding how our brains age has become an urgent priority.

The neurodegenerative disorders like dementia tend to increase with age, but effective treatments remain limited. Early detection and intervention in brain aging could help mitigate these conditions.









The team of researchers from the Zhengzhou University (China), headed by Wei Cheng, has analyzed data from almost 11,000 adults between 45 and 82 years old and has examined the concentrations of about 5,000 proteins in blood, using data from the UK Biobank. The results are shocking: changes in these proteins are deeply linked to the biological aging of the brain. In particular, proteins such as Brevican (BCAN), essential for the central nervous system, and GDF15, were closely associated with diseases such as dementia, stroke and mobility problems.

Most revealing: the levels of these proteins fluctuate nonlinearly, with critical peaks at ages 57, 70, and 78. This finding suggests that these ages could be decisive moments in the brain aging process, opening a door to interventions that could change the future of aging.

The researchers propose that nonlinear changes in protein levels could be indicative of transitions in brain health.

The authors warn that, although their study focused on older adults of European origin, it is essential to continue investigating how these proteins influence people of other ages and ethnicities. This breakthrough could be the key to revolutionizing the way we understand and combat brain aging.