Over the years, the difficulty and content behind this wall has been a rather controversial topic of conversation. Just this year we have seen how it is Shadow of the Erdtreethe DLC of Elden Ringhas revived this topic. Now, Black Myth: Wukong has decided to join in a unique way, since some bosses hide a second and more complicated phasewhich seems to be only accessible to the most skilled players.

Although the details are not entirely clear at the moment, some players have discovered that a couple of bosses in Black Myth: Wukong have a second phase, which is only accessible if you are good enough. On Twitter, users have revealed that Whiteclad Noble has a special transformation, which abandons its snake appearance, and turns into a bipedal reptilewhere we are presented with a much higher challenge than many have surely encountered.

Certain bosses in Black Myth: Wukong will only enter the second phase if you manage to defeat them within a certain time frame. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IoMFACL2b9 — GermanStrands (@GermanStrands) July 13, 2024

The specific way to access this secret transformation remains a mystery, as it requires some luck, as well as defeating the boss in its first phase in a fairly quick mannerIf you manage to accomplish this, then you will be able to enjoy a much higher challenge, locking the difficulty behind a wall that only the most skilled players can access.

As expected, this has caused a lot of discussion on social media, where some people agree with the idea that the game offers a different challenge to the player according to their skill, while others are against the way the title hides content behind a wall that not everyone can overcome.

For now we can only wait for more details to become available, something that will happen as more and more people play. We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong Now available on PS5 and PC. In related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. Also, here’s how this title looks and runs on PS5.

Author’s Note:

As always, the way difficulty is determined should not be tied to the player’s skill, but should be a clear choice that provides a specific challenge to each person. The only case where this should not be the case is in the work of FromSoftware.

