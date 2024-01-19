Last Thursday, January 18, 2024, the Colombian soccer team Junior from Barranquilla announced through social networks that the new clothing It would be available to the public starting January 20 of this year.

After several weeks of the team, also known as the 'Shark', becoming champion of the BetPlay 2023-II League, they published on X (formerly Twitter), for all their followers, the new and official t-shirt.

Thus, the German company Adidas would be one of the sponsoring companies for Junior, which will compete in different national and international tournaments this season, according to Footballred.

The design of the t-shirt comes with thin, red and white lines, a representative symbol of the Barranquilla team.



On the other hand, the three stripes of the Adidas brand They will be in black on the shoulders and in their respective logo.

Thus, the Uruguayan athlete Sebastian Viera showed off the new design on his X account, “How does it look on me?” he published he.

Where can you find the t-shirt?

As announced by Adidas, the 'Tiburon' team shirt is already being sold in physical stores. However, it will only be available on the website until January 20, 2024. http://adidas.co.

In addition, An image went viral on social networks that showed the price at which the shirt is sold, it costs 299,950 pesos.

However, something that caught the attention of the followers was the cost of the shorts, which is 199,950 pesos, which is why several internet users called it 'expensive'.

300k for Junior's shirt and 200k for shorts 500k for the complete set if you can wear it at a wedding, dinner, birthday it is valid pic.twitter.com/LpuDoVDzm0 — Andrés 😎 (@AndresMerkPh) January 18, 2024

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

