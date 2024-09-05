Its next big step will be an expansion in the form of DLC, the Chinese studio has confirmed. Game Science. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Asia, Daniel Wuhead of Hero Games, the main shareholder of the developers, announced that the team is already working on this new downloadable content, although an official release date has not yet been revealed.

While no precise details have been given about the content of this DLC, it has been said that it will not be free. During the development of the base game, many ideas had to be discarded due to budget and staff restrictions, which made room for them to be recovered in the expansion. The original budget estimated at 80 million dollars forced the studio to make difficult decisions and to eliminate several additional chapters and battles.

One of the most notable discarded content would have been an epic battle in which Wukong would pit 100,000 soldiers against each other, in the style of musou games, but with the RPG approach that characterizes the title. It’s possible that ideas like this will be brought back to life in future DLC, which would increase the game’s appeal to its growing fan base.

The international success of Black Myth: Wukong has consolidated Game Science as one of the most promising studios in the industry, and the expansion is part of its strategy to maintain the interest of players and continue its global projection.

Remember that it is available in PS5 and PC.

Via: Bloomberg

Author’s note: Users are definitely clamoring for more action in this game, so giving them DLC is something they shouldn’t think twice about.