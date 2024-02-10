Reader's Opinion | There would also be a quick solution to banning cell phones in schools

Under current legislation, schools already have the option to limit the use of mobile phones during the school day: the disruptive use of the device can be prohibited during lessons in the school's rules of order.

Schools labor peace should be improved in many ways. One solution would be to limit the use of cell phones, which could be implemented quickly with the instructions of the Board of Education and school rules, in addition to legislation.

The weakened learning results of children and young people are a cause for concern. Key factors for the weakening of results are the increase in the number of students who need special support and insufficient learning support, the collapse of reading and the weakening of attitudes that support school attendance. The socio-economic status of parents is reflected even more strongly in children's learning results.

Peace of mind in schools also plays a big role in ensuring that every child and young person has the opportunity to focus on teaching and learning.

There has been a lot of discussion about the effects of the use of mobile phones on learning and work peace in schools, and stricter legislation has been introduced to limit the use of phones. However, under current legislation, schools already have the option to limit the use of mobile phones during the school day: the disruptive use of the device can be prohibited during lessons in the school's rules of order.

A clear alignment of the order rules regarding mobile phones would immediately give teachers more support to intervene in their disruptive use during lessons or in some cases also during breaks, for example. At the moment, the situation is unclear from the teachers' point of view if the rules of order do not mention the prohibition.

Many students and guardians also wish for learning peace in schools, which would include some level of curfew. It could be implemented either with clear instructions to keep the cell phone in the backpack on silent during the lesson, or as a voluntary cell phone park.

This does not remove the educational responsibility of homes, and the change in culture cannot be pushed solely on the shoulders of schools and teachers. The rules of order that support school peace are in the hands of the schools, but the Board of Education should align the national practices to be equal.

However, no amount of bans is enough if the financing is not in order. The government's state share cuts to municipalities directly target basic education and early childhood education and make everyday life more difficult.

Maria Ohisalo

Member of Parliament (Green)

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.