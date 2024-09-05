France | The husband recruited dozens of men to rape his wife, the woman testified “so that no one would experience something similar”

France|“I was sacrificed on the altar of vice,” said Gisèle Pélicot.

French Gisèle Pélicot, whose spouse has admitted that he drugged his wife and recruited dozens of men to rape her, has testified in court on his own behalf.

Pélicot would have had the right to testify in court anonymously, but he waived it, they say, for example The Guardian and BBC.

Pélicot said in court that she will testify on behalf of all women who have been sexually assaulted while drugged.

“I was sacrificed on the altar of vice and treated like a rag doll, like a garbage bag,” Pélicot said.

She also said she wants to make sure no other woman has to go through the same thing.

Pélicot’s three grown children supported her in her decision.

in France 71-year-old in the extraordinary trial that started on Monday Dominique Pélicot is accused of drugging and subjecting his 72-year-old wife to rape by 80 men over the course of ten years. The man has confessed his actions.

Police began investigating Dominique Pélicot’s computer in November 2020 after a security guard caught him filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket near the couple’s home in the village of Mazan in southeastern France.

The police found 20,000 pictures and videos on the computer’s memory stick, in which Pélicot’s wife was raped almost 100 times while drugged. The acts took place between 2011 and 2020.

According to the police, Dominique Pélicot crushed and mixed sleep and anxiety medications with his wife’s evening meal or wine.

On an online forum, he invited men to sexually abuse their spouses. The forum was especially discussed by those whose preferences included having sex with a partner who had not given their consent.

Fifty men are indicted for participating in abuse and rape. In addition, thirty people appear in the footage, whom the police have not been able to identify.

Gisele Pélicot told the court in a calm and clear voice, according to the media, how she and her husband had married at the age of 21, had three children and seven grandchildren and had been very close.

“We weren’t rich, but we were happy. Even our friends thought we were an ideal couple,” she said.

He told the court that he had since started having trouble remembering things and concentrating. He feared he had Alzheimer’s disease.

Pélicot said that she had also had gynecological problems. Medical examinations carried out during the police investigation showed that he had several sexually transmitted diseases

When Pélicot heard from the police what had been done to him, he said that he wanted to die. He left his home carrying two suitcases.

“It was all I had left from 50 years of life together.”

Accused In addition to her husband, there are 50 men on trial, including a local politician, nurses, a journalist, a former police officer, a prison guard, a soldier, a fireman and a civil servant. The men were between 26 and 73 years old at the time of their arrest.

Several of the defendants have denied the charges and told the police that they did not know that Gisèle Pélicot was not willing to have sex.

The trial in Avignon is expected to last four months.

Dominique Pélicot faces a 20-year prison sentence.