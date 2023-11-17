PLAION announces the titles that are on sale for the week of Black Friday this year, starting from today until November 27th. Discounts of up to 50% on all the distributor’s titles, which include games SQUARE ENIX as FINAL FANTASY XVIOf CAPCOM as STREET FIGHTER 6 And SAW as SONIC SUPERSTARS. All the details are available below.

BLACK FRIDAY 2023 – DISCOVER ALL THE INCREDIBLE DISCOUNTS ON SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, CAPCOM, DEEP SILVER, MILESTONE AND MANY MORE

From today until November 27, 2023, take advantage of promotions and discounts of up to 50% on the very rich lineup of games distributed by PLAION

Milan, 17 November 2023 – Also this year, for Black Friday, from 17th to 27th November, PLAION launches a series of discounts and promotions on all the best products from Square Enix, Sega, Capcom, Deep Silver, Milestone and many other publishers present in its vast catalogue.

Save up to 50% on some of the blockbusters most loved by critics and audiences, discounted for the first time on the occasion of Black Friday 2023 such as: Final Fantasy XVI, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Dead Island 2, Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen, Payday 3, Resident Evil 4 And Street Fighter 6.

Below is a practical purchasing guide with titles not to be missed:

Latest News:

Final Fantasy XVI : starting from €44.99

: starting from €39.99 Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged : starting from €39.99

: starting from €39.99 Lies of P : starting from €49.99

: starting from €49.99 Payday 3 : starting from €29.99

: starting from €34.99 Street Fighter 6: starting from €39.99

Adrenaline, action and competition:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy : starting from €19.99

: starting from €49.99 MotoGP 23 : starting from €29.99

starting from €24.99 Saints Row : starting from €19.99

The best JRPGs and action RPGs ever:

Octopath Traveler II : starting from €39.99

: starting from €29.99 Tactics Ogre Reborn : starting from €24.99

: starting from €29.99 NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition : starting from €29.99

: starting from €19.99 Yakuza: Like a Dragon: starting from €19.99

For the whole family:

Team Sonic Racing: starting from €19.99

: starting from €24.99 Sonic Frontiers : starting from €29.99

starting from €19.99 Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party : starting from €19.99

: starting from €29.99 Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All 2: starting from €19.99

…..and many others!

Take advantage of the unmissable promotions of this Black Friday 2023 and purchase the top titles from PLAION’s vast offer at the best price.