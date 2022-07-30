





Technology aimed at the automotive segment has evolved a lot. Vehicle safety is a priority and in this sense the brands are aware that they have to do something. Since July 6th, it has become mandatory for cars to have an ISA (Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance) system, that is, an intelligent speed assistant and also a black box style.

But what will this black box register after all?

In order to reduce the road accident rate, the European Union has made it mandatory to install new systems in cars from 2022. In addition to the speed limiter, a black box will also be mandatory in cars. Like the first one, the black box also generated controversy, mainly because of the data it collects.

The European Union aims to significantly reduce the number of road accidents and the focus is on speed limitation and other systems. According to what has been mentioned, the objective is to reduce collisions by about 30% and deaths from road accidents by 20%.

Black box: what is it and what is it for?

According to the ACP, the black box that will be fitted to cars is identical to the one that already exists on planes. However, unlike these, in cars the system does not have the ability to record conversations that occur in the cabin. The black box of cars will be a kind of tachograph, used in heavy vehicles. The purpose of the black box is to allow reconstitution in the event of a road accident, facilitating the determination of responsibilities.

Currently, expert services are used to determine whether the driver was speeding before the accident. With the black box, this service is no longer necessary, as the vehicle will provide this information. In addition, it is possible to find out whether all passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident — which is more difficult to conclude using the expert service. Another advantage of the black box is that it may allow car manufacturers to improve their safety systems.

Is it mandatory on all cars?

The mandatory black box in cars is only applicable to cars launched from July 2022, according to directive 2019/2144.

What data will you collect?

The black box in cars will record telemetry data such as:

Throttle pressure or engine rpm

The turning angle and angular velocity in degrees

The speed in the last 5 seconds

The use of brakes

The direction of Delta V (positive or negative acceleration)

Activation of airbags and belt pretensioners

Seat belt use and occupant dimensions

The variation in speed to which the vehicle was subjected after impact

Longitudinal acceleration in meters per second squared

However, in order to protect the data, the EU wants it to be used only in the event of an accident.



