A hymn to the past but in a modern key, powered by a V12 engine derived from Lamborghini which sanctions a destiny closely linked to the history of its founder. There Giotto Bizzarrini it contains so much of the history of the iconic brand from Livorno, from the name of its founder to the engine that will drive it starting from 2024, when the first specimens should arrive on the road for the first tests. The history of the brand which in just six years of life had created some symbolic cars such as the 1964 Bizzarrini 5300. GT and the P538 and P57 racing boats starts again from a single production model after the experience of the 5300 GT Revival Corsa.

The Bizzarrini Giotto uses carbon fiber and a streamlined super sports silhouette, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, as well as the 5300 GT which bore the signature of the legendary Piedmontese creative. The homage to that model is clearly visible but in this case the shapes are very aggressive, with a low stance almost touching the asphalt. The prominent dual hood-mounted vents of the original Bizzarrinis have evolved into a new frontal visual character for the Giotto, incorporating ultra-thin LED headlights. When they terminate in the center of the bonnet, they enclose a prominent centrally mounted Bizzarrini crest, just as it was framed on the 5300 GT. In profile, the Giotto is characterized by a reinterpretation of the triangular B-pillar of the 5300GT and by a rear window that wraps so far around the rear that it almost seems to cascade onto the wheel arches. The engine is in the central rear position a naturally aspirated V12 derived from Lamborghini whose technical specifications are not yet known, with more information in addition to the renderings released by the company in these hours which will be announced in the course of 2023. What is certain is that it will be combined with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and which perhaps represents the most romantic homage of this car, with the same twelve-cylinder that Bizzarrini developed for the first Lambo and then subsequently evolved for the subsequent Toro supercars.

“We have a very clear vision for Giotto, ultimately defined by how it makes a rider feel – explained Chris Porritt, CTO of Bizzarriniexpert engineer with a past between Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac – Bizzarrini is a brand built on genius and passion, founded by a multifaceted man with world-class talents as a designer, engineer and test driver. We now very deliberately and authentically recreate Giotto’s vision, choosing not to chase acceleration times or lap records, but to develop a car that appeals to those experienced drivers who seek purity, authenticity and rarity. This is vocal and emotional, it’s mechanical and it’s tactile. But it is also incredibly practical and luxurious, delivered with the personality and emotion of a bespoke Italian brand”.