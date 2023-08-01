The Hangzhou Zoo, located in eastern China, had no choice but to deny comments about one of the bears that was in its facilities.after some Internet users from the Asian country affirmed that this was not real.

Rumors began to emerge, through social networks, when videos and photos were released in which the Sun bear is seen standing on two legs with an unusual posture, which caused various criticisms and ridicule to be generated among Internet users, who said that the animal was a human disguised as a bear.

Let me reiterate to everyone again that I am a sun bear, not a black bear, not a dog: a sun bear!

Based on the above, the zoo, through a statement, debunked the rumors in which, from a bear’s perspective, he explains that the bear was real.

“I’m Angela, a sun bear. Yesterday, after work, I got a call from the zoo director asking me if I was being lazy and skipped work today to find a human to take my place,” the post reads. release.

“It seems that you don’t understand me very well,” added Angela, who also stated that although people had a perspective of a big and strong bear, sun bears are the “smallest in the world.”

Like the panda and sun bear, it does not hibernate.

“Let me reiterate to everyone again that I am a sun bear, not a black bear, not a dog: a sun bear!”he added.

However, “because of the way they stand, some people online are wondering if they are ‘humans in disguise,'” the newspaper said. Hangzhou Daily.

However, despite the fact that the statement was issued, it was not enough for Internet users, the entry of reporters is being organized next Monday, according to an employee of the facility told the agency. PAquoted by BBC News.

Similarly, Dr. Ashleigh Marshall, an expert at Chester Zoo, explained that the animal “it’s definitely a real bear”according to the aforementioned medium.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

