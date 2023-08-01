Let’s go back to take a look at Alone in the Darkthe new chapter in the famous series that basically created the modern survival horror, with a new teaser trailers titled “The Dark Man”one of the nightmares we will have to deal with.

It also seems to be an introduction to a extended trailer which should arrive tomorrow, August 2, 2023, considering that at the end of the teaser it is possible to see a writing that refers to Wednesday August 2 to “find out more” about this mysterious creature.

Today’s video actually seems like just a short introduction to something more substantial.

We hear a dialogue between two people, in which a man asks a girl what was strange about her uncle. The girl replies that she always said that a dark man, a dark man, followed him continuously. We see this creepy creature towards the end of the teaser, with the recommendation to “don’t say her name”, because she “is always listening”.

It really seems to be one of the figures we can deal with in Alone in the Dark, the new game that celebrates the return of a historic franchise with a sort of reboot.