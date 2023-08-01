Let’s go back to take a look at Alone in the Darkthe new chapter in the famous series that basically created the modern survival horror, with a new teaser trailers titled “The Dark Man”one of the nightmares we will have to deal with.
It also seems to be an introduction to a extended trailer which should arrive tomorrow, August 2, 2023, considering that at the end of the teaser it is possible to see a writing that refers to Wednesday August 2 to “find out more” about this mysterious creature.
Today’s video actually seems like just a short introduction to something more substantial.
We hear a dialogue between two people, in which a man asks a girl what was strange about her uncle. The girl replies that she always said that a dark man, a dark man, followed him continuously. We see this creepy creature towards the end of the teaser, with the recommendation to “don’t say her name”, because she “is always listening”.
It really seems to be one of the figures we can deal with in Alone in the Dark, the new game that celebrates the return of a historic franchise with a sort of reboot.
The new Alone in the Dark
Published by THQ Nordic and developed by Pieces Interactive, the game is presented as a horror adventure that reinterprets the story of the original. Set in the 1920s, the new Alone in the Dark takes us inside a renewed version of the old Derceto, grappling with nightmares that mix the Lovecraftian tradition with the gothic of the southern USA.
Protagonists are Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, as in the original, moved by different intentions but both linked to Derceto and intent on discovering his most hidden and disturbing secrets. We recently learned that the game will have intense combat, although it will focus mostly on exploration and puzzles, and will have a 60fps performance mode.
#Dark #shown #teaser #trailer #Dark #Man
Leave a Reply