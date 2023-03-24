After the great success with his Session with Shakira, Bizarrap now comes his next song, this time in a collaboration with Archangel that was released this Wednesday.

The legendary Puerto Rican reggaeton artist is the interpreter of Session #54, a song that is full of soccer references.

football letters

The Puerto Rican artist has soccer as a backdrop in the lyrics of the song. Archangel remembered, for example, Diego Armando Maradona.

“This ‘flow’ has no rival like Maradona on the pitch”says one of the verses.

He also mentioned Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezfor his gesture in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after receiving the award for best goalkeeper of the tournament.

“They want to see me, make me fail

They’ve been trying for years, but that’s not going to happen (No)

I got together with Biza, Biza, combination of Dybala with Leo (Yessir)

I give the competition and like Dibu, for the bug I pass the trophy, bitch (Auh)”.

Arcángel also recalled Pelé, the symbol of football who died last December.

“I don’t play soccer, but I fought them (Yeah)

I know that it hurts, it hurts

See-See me up here, I know it hurts

I leveled up”:

In addition, he did not leave the ex-player aside Pique. “I rested for a couple of years, I came back and hit myself killing him like Shakira did Piqué.”

