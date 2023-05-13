At least here in the north, in Ahome, where Farmer’s Day is celebrated, the agricultural producers will have a bitter celebration because they remain in the sit-in at the PEMEX facilities in Topolobampo and precisely for that day, next Monday, the date of the meeting that they will hold with the secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López, has been set.

It is expected that representatives of the country’s large flour companies will also participate in the meeting, which until now have not even wanted to talk about the possibility of granting the price of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat that the farmers demand. Sinaloan and Sonoran producers to at least be able to recover the costs of the crops and that the crops are profitable.

As never before, and without any logical explanation, because there is a world shortage of grains and food, the international price of corn and wheat is exaggeratedly low, and the government has maintained its initial offer of 6,965 pesos per ton of corn and the offer to buy, through SEGALMEX, 1.8 million tons, of the 5.5 million that are expected to be harvested.

The producers have been radicalizing their pressure measures, the initial takeover of PEMEX in Topo was followed by the takeover in Guamuchil and then in Culiacán and if there is no favorable response they threaten to take over the Culiacán airport and government palace. They also face threats of criminal lawsuits, and only the announcement, next Monday, of a fair price and guaranteed marketing could defuse the protest movement and give them a good farmer’s day celebration.

Potpourri. More than 65 companies that offer 900 vacancies, participated in the employment fair for the well-being of Ahome, which was chaired yesterday by Mayor Gerardo Vargas, which took place at the facilities of the Sinaloa park, in which salaries from 7,000 were also offered to 22 thousand pesos per month. It is about stimulating young talents so that they stay to work in the region and do not have to emigrate to other states of the country, it is a joint effort between businessmen and authorities, said the mayor.

WATER. Again yesterday there was a water shortage, but now the JAPAMA directors had already announced that the service would be suspended from 2 to 6 in the afternoon to carry out installation work on a general electrical switch at the Hernández Terán plant. Hopefully these interruptions will not be repeated in the middle of the hot season.

NEGLECT. Urgently, something more than a “cat’s hand” is needed, a complete reconstruction, to the sports city “Aurelio Rodríguez, the children and young footballers and baseball players train and play involved in real dust and where there is grass it is completely dry, Due to lack of maintenance, the abandoned Olympic pool is better not to mention.

TEACHERS. As every year, more than celebrations, diplomas and congratulations, teachers expect a substantial salary increase on their day, May 15.

