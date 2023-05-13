In days gone by, after more than three years of the appearance of the covid-19 virus the World Health Organization lifted the international emergency caused by this disease.

This announcement comes after the global health emergency and represents the symbolic end of the devastating pandemic that caused lockdowns in countless countries around the world and that tupset economies and finances of millions of families and governments.

Despite this announcement by the World Health Organization that the emergency phase has ended, the pandemic has not come to an end.

Covid-19 remains a threat to global health, the world health body has said.

He has invited the governments of the countries not to lower their guard, nor to dismantle the preventive health and care systems that have been built over these three years.

The message of governments should not be different from that of care and prevention.

The fact that the end of the health emergency is declared should not be a reason to offer a message of carelessness and that everything is over.

The challenges that governments in the world have derived from the Covid-19 pandemic imply challenges, measures and opportunities that they will have to face.

The health and economic crisis caused by the disease is unprecedented in recent history.

In the world, the governments of all countries are trying to offer and react with effective responses to health risks and emergencies.

The Covid-19 pandemic awakened nations and governments to immediately observe processes of convergence and attention between authorities and organizations in order to promote mechanisms that help in the processes between science and technological development for the attention of this type of health crisis

The challenges regarding the role of the state in the face of what the Covid-19 pandemic has left has represented a stress test for public management, given that many governments in the world did not respond in the same way.

We can even question which government strategies were the most successful to adopt them as reference models in the face of possible new outbreaks and virus health emergencies.

During the months and years with the greatest health crisis derived from Covid-19, there were countries that managed and treated the pandemic in a better way, with well-planned strategies and with the support of science, doctors and researchers, but there were others that minimized the threat of the virus, ridiculed the use of masks, opposed the closures and did not carry out enough tests to verify positive cases of the disease.

In fact, evaluations of health institutes in the world rated Brazil, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Iran and the United States as the worst countries in handling and managing the pandemic.

The reflection on the role of the state in the management of the pandemic is oriented towards the planning and coordination of public policies, there were notable differences in some countries that managed the advance of the virus better than others.

The governments of the countries have the challenge of providing solutions based on science with innovative and updated resources with government public policies and with the help of the scientific community.

New methodologies are required in public management, with remote work technologies and digitization.

It may interest you: