Bitcoin exceeds $100,000 for the first time

Bitcoin, the most valuable and reference cryptocurrency in the market, surpassed the level of $100,000 this Thursday for the first time, boosted by the announcement by the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, of the designation of Paul Atkins as new head of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Atkins, who was already commissioner of the SEC during the presidency of George Bush Jr., is expected to ease current financial regulation and position himself in favor of digital assets.

In this sense, Donald Trump highlighted when announcing his appointment that the future director of the SEC recognizes that digital assets and other innovations “are crucial to making the United States greater than ever.”

After the announcement, the price of bitcoin climbed to an intraday maximum of $103,713 and exceeded $2 trillion (€1.9 trillion) in capitalization.

Thus, since Donald Trump’s electoral victory on November 5, the price of bitcoin has increased almost 50% compared to the $69,400 at which the cryptocurrency was trading before the results of the White House elections.