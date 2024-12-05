The brucellosisalso called undulating fever or Malta fever, is an infectious disease that is transmitted by direct contact with wild and domestic animals that carry bacteria of the Brucella genus or by ingesting unpasteurized dairy products. It is, therefore, a zoonosis. This means that the interaction between the professions dedicated to public health, including veterinary medicine, is very important. Proper vaccination of domestic animals has reduced the chances of infection during recent decades. The people most at risk of coming into contact with this bacteria are: livestock farmers, farm workers, veterinarians, slaughterhouse workers, laboratory workers and hunters.

Causes of brucellosis

Contact through mucous membranes, digestive tract and respiratory tract

The most common form of infection by any of the types of ‘brucella’ is direct contact with carrier animals that excrete the bacteria in large quantities. It must also be taken into account that this type of bacteria can survive in the environment for relatively long periods, for example, in soil and manure it can survive for about 80 days and in unpasteurized butter for 1 to 2 months. The routes of contagion are:

– The mucous membranes.

– The digestive tract.

– The respiratory tract.

The disease cannot be transmitted between humans, but a woman who carries the bacteria is likely to transmit it to her baby during childbirth. Transmission could also occur through a blood transfusion, organ or tissue transplant.

Symptoms of brucellosis

Flu-like

The symptoms of this zoonosis may appear a few days after infection or months later and may resemble a flu or a cold:

– Fever.

– Chills and sweats.

– Loss of appetite.

– Weakness and fatigue.

– Joint, muscle and back pain

– Headache

– Diarrhea

– Inflammation of the nodes.

Symptoms may disappear for weeks and months and then return. In the long term, if it becomes chronic, the symptoms can be:

– Fatigue.

– Recurrent fever.

– Arthritis.

– Endocarditis (swelling of the heart)

– Spondylitis (inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and adjacent joints).

Other complications that have been described are:

– Epididymitis orchitis (inflammation and infection of the testicles).

– Inflammation and infection of the spleen and liver.

– Infections of the central nervous system such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Diagnosis of brucellosis

Blood tests, serological tests and blood cultures

The tests that the doctor will request, in addition to performing the physical examination, are:

– Blood culture.

– Serological analysis.

– Blood test to know the levels of leukocytes and lymphocytes.

If complications occur due to brucella infection, additional tests may be performed such as x-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), cerebrospinal fluid culture, and echocardiography.

Brucellosis treatment and medication

Six weeks of antibiotics

Rest and antibiotics such as rifampicin and doxycillin are the standard treatments. They should be taken for six weeks without interruption. The doctor may also recommend analgesics to alleviate the pain. We must not lose sight of the fact that, once the first crisis is over, the disease may reappear, so it is likely that a series of tests and control visits will be scheduled.

Prevention of brucellosis

Avoid contact and ensure food safety

Vaccination of potentially carrier animals is the first of the prevention measures. The following preventive guidelines against infection by any of the types of ‘brucella’ focus, first of all, on prophylactic measures. Ranchers, farm workers, veterinarians, slaughterhouse workers, laboratory workers and hunters should wear appropriate gloves and protective glasses when cleaning or handling animals.

In addition, you must avoid eating raw and unpasteurized dairy foods such as milk, cheese, ice cream or butter and cook meat well at temperatures of 63ºC to 74ºC.