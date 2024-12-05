Bitcoin exceeded $100,000 this Thursday for the first time in its history in a day in which it is rising strongly, around 4%. Specifically, it reached $102,732.6 after learning of the proposal by the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, to appoint Paul Atkins as the new head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a strong defender of cryptocurrencies.

Since Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the elections held just a month ago, bitcoin has set several records due to the former president’s promises to create a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. So far this year, its value has increased by 140%, more than 45% since Trump’s victory was announced on November 6.

Atkins will replace Gary Gensler as head of the SEC, who resigned at the end of November and will leave the position on January 20the same day Trump will return to the White House. The new chief supervisor of the stock exchanges is committed to common sense regulations and “believes in the promise of solid and innovative capital markets that respond to the needs of investors and provide capital to make our economy the best in the world,” as Trump himself has described on his social network, Truth Social.

From the presentation, it is the part in which Trump mentions ‘crypto’ that has unleashed the happiness of the cryptocurrency par excellence: “It also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to make America greater than ever,” Trump added about Atkins and his position on crypto assets that contrasts with that of his predecessor.

Atkins has a draw in the SEC. He was already commissioner of the supervisor during the presidency of George Bush Jr. and it is precisely because of the messages he championed at that time that The markets expect him to cut current financial regulation and more leniency with legal violations detected through more contained sanctions.

The announcement came shortly after Trump nominated Gail Slater to head the antitrust division of the Department of Justice, whom he has entrusted with the task of put a stop to the excesses of the main technology companiesknown as big techafter “having free rein” for years, “limiting competition in our most innovative sector” and “suppressing the rights of Americans.”