The new Berria Mistral HPR comes with new air to the more than popular Gravel category: and it has the possibility of being ‘transformed’ thanks to an accessory on the fork that makes us have two different distances between axles. In addition, the wide wheel arch it has (it accepts tires up to 700×45), although it ‘teleports’ us directly to the Gravel, gives the possibility of also mounting road wheels…

The wide wheel arch accommodates tires up to 700×45. BERRIA

In fact, when making our Mistral HPRFrom the factory we can take it with Gravel tires 700×40 or road 700×32.

But the new Mistral HPR incorporates another feature that makes it special: the engine Polini EP3+little seen in the sector and that can offer peaks of up to 500W of power, with a maximum torque of 75Nmrespectable figures for Gravel.

The wiring is completely internal. BERRIA

Hydroformed aluminum frame with a ‘special detail’

The frame made of aluminum 6061 HPF Hydroforming It has a robust appearance derived from unpolished welds. The diagonal tube is quite contained despite installing a 500 Wh capacity battery.

The frame of the Mistral HPR is made of 6066 series aluminum. BERRIA

The fork, carbon fibermounts the ‘gadget’ that allows different geometries thanks to the modification of the advance: a piece on the axle (‘flip-flop’ type) that causes the wheelbase to vary.

The shortest axle position (45mm advance) makes the bike more reactive and manageable. Or we can select a longer distance (51mm advance) to give the bike some more poise and stability.

The ‘flip-flop’ axle allows the distance between the axles to be varied. BERRIA

By the way, to provide comfort to a bicycle designed for going through the countryside, a seat post has been mounted on carbon with leaf spring design and some bending (Avanforce Tibia) and thin, thin frame straps (Active Stay).

The Italian engine stands out for its exclusivity

We already said that another of the characteristics that makes the Mistral HPR different from the rest is its engine: the Italian Polini EP3+ offers a lot of power (75Nm) and up 5 different input modes or engine mapstwo of them configurable according to our tastes.

The Polini EP3+ motor is very powerful (75 Nm of torque). BERRIA

The battery (removable), for its part, is 500Wha capacity that we understand more than enough for the focus of this bike.

Two finishes, multiple possibilities

The new Berria Mistral HPR It is offered in two different finishes: the Mistral HPR Apex (€4,299) and the Mistral HPR 105 (€4,499). The first one mounts a transmission Sram Apex single chainringmore focused on Gravel although perfectly valid for the road.

A display is mounted on the handlebar to control different engine parameters. BERRIA

While the finish 105 refers to the transmission Shimano 105 what rides, what is double plate (its focus, in this case, is more on the road, although it is also valid for the ‘mountain’).

The Berria Mistral HPR starts at €4,299 for the Apex finish. BERRIA

Then, based on our tastes or economic possibilities, we can make the Berria Mistral HPR as we like: aluminum or carbon wheels, gravel or road tires, aluminum or carbon handlebars, etc.

More information at: Berria HPR