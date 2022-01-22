The evolution of Edson Álvarez with Ajax has been outstanding, the Mexican midfielder went from being a discard to an indisputable piece of Erik Ten Hag, the former America footballer had to work very hard to change his situation, because he was nowhere near leaving of the group of the Netherlands and now lives the best moment of his career with the Dutch.
This situation has not gone unnoticed in the matter of markets, since Edson recently reached its highest value within it and now, the English press confirms that the Mexican is the one liked by three Premier League teams, those specifically interested are, the Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.
According to information from Football Insider, the three English teams have closely followed Álvarez’s evolution with Ajax and are delighted with the growth as well as the style of play that the Mexican has adopted under Erik Ten Hag, a situation that could lead one of the 3 clubs to present a formal offer for the national team in the summer market. Edson recently renewed his contract and has declared himself happy with Ajax, however, based on the club’s philosophy and style, a transfer cannot be ruled out.
