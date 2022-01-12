The director is Giorgio Gallione with whom the actor has been working for 25 years

Genova – “I love the way of writing Francesco Piccolo. I reread his books several times. This is why I am pleased to give voice to this constructed text on his literary works“. Claudio Bisio thus expresses his satisfaction with the return to National Theater paired with director Giorgio Gallione.

On Tuesday 18 January at the Ivo Chiesa Theater it will make its national premiere “My life badly told” text taken from Francesco Piccolo. Claudio Bisio on stage with guitarists Marco Bianchi and Pietro Guarracino engaged in musically commenting on the story through the compositions specially written by Paolo Silvestri.

Bisio presented the 75-minute monologue in the foyer of the theater, present the president of the theater Alessandro Giglio, the director Davide Livermore. “We are particularly happy to produce this text – declared Livermore – due to the presence of a great artist like Bisio, of a great director like Gallione and of the modality chosen for the show, that theater-song which is a wonderful type of narration “.

“With Bisio – Gallione ironized – we are now a de facto couple. We began our collaboration twenty-five years ago with “Monsieur Malaussène” by Pennac. The text takes up various parts of Piccolo’s novels with particular attention to “The desire to be like everyone”, prize Witch in 2014.

“It is an attempt – explains Bisio – To go through the life of a person who resembles me but also many. A melancholy fun. Personally, I recognize myself 98% in the character. 2% concerns the wife, a defender of humanity whose motto is “that will never be”. Mine is not exactly like that! “.