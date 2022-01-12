Kirby and the Lost Land has a date of exit official, revealed by the new trailer released by Nintendo: the game will be available on Nintendo Switch starting March 25. The news, however, does not end there.

Presented with a gameplay trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct, Kirby and the Lost Land will catapult us into an abandoned and unknown scenario, which we will have the task of exploring in search of the Waddle Dee kidnapped by the army of beasts.

“To save his friends, Kirby sets out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world,” reads the press release released by Nintendo.

Kirby and the Lost Land, a look at the scenery

In an overwhelming adventure, players can use a variety of ability of Kirby to battle enemies and navigate vibrant 3D worlds. A place awaits them where nature and past civilizations have merged to create a series of areas full of platforming challenges. When setting out to free the captive Waddle Dee, it can be useful to explore every nook and cranny to save as many as possible along the way.

In addition to Kirby’s iconic copying abilities there will be a few new additions to his repertoire: the copy skills Drill and Scout. Drill allows you to dive into the ground and attack enemies from below with a massive blow, while the Scout skill allows you to see distant enemies.

Kirby may also have a co-star in his adventure. It is possible that a second player will join the journey as a Waddle Dee Helper. Players can launch a variety of attacks using his spear and can easily switch to the cooperative mode for two players on the same console by sharing a Joy-Con.





Kirby and the Lost Land, one of the bosses of the campaign

Kirby and the Lost Land also introduces the Town of Waddle Dee, which is the central focus of the adventure. The city will grow more and more based on the number of Waddle Dee saved. Several shops will open and players will be able to enjoy some of the citizens’ favorite games. Kirby can also help out at Waddle Dee’s bar.

Players will need to quickly prepare customer orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score. In Waddle Dee Town you can meet Erudito Waddle Dee who will offer helpful tips. By going online, based on global player data, you can get some details including the total number of Waddle Dee saved worldwide and the most popular copying ability at the time.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series and, for the occasion, HERE a wallpaper can be downloaded.