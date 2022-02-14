birth and marriage proposal



Two Rams players experience emotional moments after winning the Super Bowl



Went to the hospital right after the game: Van Jefferson.

Los Angeles As if winning the Super Bowl wasn’t special enough. For several Los Angeles Rams players, the day held other emotional moments in store.







Los Angeles players will never forget this day. Coach Sean McVay’s team won the Super Bowl 2022 against the Cincinnati Benglas 23-20 on Sunday and was crowned the NFL champion. For some players, however, the day will be remembered for other reasons as well. A player proposed to his longtime friends while still on the field. Another player left during the celebrations and went to the hospital. His wife had to be taken there during the game – for a good reason: she is having her child.

More or less right after the final whistle, Rams safety Taylor Rapp got on his knees in front of his longtime girlfriend and conjured a box with an engagement ring behind his back. The completely perplexed young woman put her hands in front of her face and nodded. Rapp then put the ring on his future wife’s finger on the field of the SoFi Stadium to the applause of his teammates.







The evening was also exciting for wide receiver Van Jefferson from the Los Angeles Rams. His wife was heavily pregnant at the stadium. During the game there were suddenly reports that it had to be taken out of the stadium on a stretcher. The labor would have started. It was initially not known whether Jefferson noticed anything on the field.

After the game, when the players’ family members rushed onto the field, Jefferson grabbed his daughter and stormed off the field with her. He went directly to his wife Samaria in the hospital, still in his play clothes, to be present at the birth of his child. “A baby and a Lombardy trophy,” he is said to have celebrated.

The evening was also emotional for Rams Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior. He’s considered one of the best players in history at this position – and on Sunday he finally won his first Super Bowl. However, the evening went differently than he had expected. He started out so brilliantly. After just a few minutes of play, it was OBJ, his nickname from his initials, who caught the first touchdown of the game. But before the break he was seriously injured and could not return. There is speculation about a cruciate ligament tear.

