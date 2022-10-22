The two outsiders only played 7 minutes together in 2019, but have very similar stories from a few years apart: now they compete as Fiorentina and Inter owners.

Once it was Biraghi, today it is Dimarco. Canterani nerazzurri who, who before and who after, took the Inter starting shirt on the left wing. Christian in Conte’s time, Federico with Antonio’s successor, Inzaghi. With the interlude of super Perisic (and first with the parenthesis of Ashley Young), the left-handed lane in Inter’s 3-5-2 was theirs. A remote handover, even the Franks will hardly cross each other. But Fiorentina-Inter will also be their match.

DIMARCO’S KITCHEN – Dimarco is a true Milanese, born and raised in the Porta Romana area and blossomed as a talent at Calvairate, a club then affiliated with Inter (now Genoa). At the age of seven, he moved to the Nerazzurri, the beginning of the apprenticeship that led him to his debut in the first team with Roberto Mancini on 11 December 2014 in the Europa League, against Qarabag. Immediately an international look, like a true Milanese. The Milanese spirit led Federico to work hard, to gain experience to reach the top. Ascoli, Empoli, Sion, Parma (great goal at San Siro against Inter in 2018), Verona. He went away but has always remained in orbit, with his eyes on Appiano Gentile. Last year he was head ultras after the victory in the Super Cup against Juventus and he was desperate under the North after the last championship against Sampdoria, now he is a fixed point as a full-fledged winger. And he is also taking the national team. See also Leao is released, De Ketelaere invents: Milan liquidates Bologna and returns to the top

FROM CERNUSCO TO MILAN – Who knows if Biraghi will feel a little envious, but it will pass immediately: Fiorentina is his home, the captain’s armband is there to prove it. Cristiano also made a return journey: the Nerazzurri debut, various experiences around Italy and then the welcome back to Inter in the summer of 2019. Wanted by Conte for the left-handed lane instead of Dalbert. A beautiful investiture. Until January 2020, also due to Asamoah’s precarious physical condition, the left wing has often been his. Then the coexistence with Young and the definitive return to Florence, also due to a Perisic who returned to Milan after the loan to Bayern. Dimarco made the most of the void left by Ivan, Biraghi said goodbye also because of the Croatian. Crossed fates. But Cristiano did not bandage his head and created his own dimension in Florence. It all started between Cernusco sul Naviglio, a gem half an hour from the center of Milan, and the neighboring Carugate. Before Inter, the left-handed winger grew up at Atalanta. See also Veretout to greetings, United (and not only) on Milinkovic-Savic. Bernardeschi junction

THE CROSSING – Biraghi and Dimarco boast a Viareggio tournament won in the Nerazzurri: Cristiano in 2010/11, Federico four years later. The current Inter winger also won a Primavera Italia Cup in 2015/16. In addition, of course, to the two titles in the first team last season. The two have crossed paths five times in Serie A, including the two games of last season in which, however, Dimarco only entered the final. This year is another story. The distance challenge will be to keep an eye on, between races on the wing and set pieces. Suggestive.

