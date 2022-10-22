The Aprilia rider qualified directly for Q2, avoiding the ordeal of Q1 suffered in Australia, thanks to the “help” of Jorge Martín, who pulled him in FP3 and then also in qualifying, before a crash that caused him prevented them from qualifying well.

Aleix Espargaro will start from 10th place on the grid. The only positive thing is that he will start immediately behind Pecco Bagnaia (9th), and in front of Fabio Quartararo (12th), who suffered a hand injury, so the championship is still very open.

“It was a shame because I was fast behind Jorge Martin, I was in line with him in the second sector, but the bike doesn’t have any grip on this track and it’s costing us a lot. Obviously I was exceeding the limit,” explained Aleix regarding the dynamics of the accident.

“The steering closed. It’s a shame because it would have been very useful for the race to be on the front row, but I tried to do everything anyway. Today we improved a little, but not enough”, the third regretted. in the standings, 13 points from Quartararo and 27 from Bagnaia, who has no margin for error and must beat them in Sunday’s race.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A race in which Aleix believes that his chances may be influenced by some external factors.

“We will have to see the weather. If the race is dry, it will be tough in many ways, both for the tires and for the body. It will be complicated, the bike gives off a lot of heat. It will be difficult to manage,” he warned.

Aleix admitted that he is a step behind the Ducatis in terms of speed, but added that he has his own weapons.

“I don’t have a lot of speed, I’m not very fast, but I’m fairly consistent with my race pace and I don’t destroy the tires. I hope to keep a good pace and get as many points as possible,” he said.

The only positive note is that both Bagnaia and Quartararo did not get a good position on the grid.

“A lot of mistakes have been made, there is a lot of tension. The grid position is not very important for tomorrow. I have the feeling that, even if Pecco starts behind, we have a lot more pace. He is fast and he is strong here. But not you never know what can happen when you start from the middle of the group, so I hope to be able to score at least a few points on them “, he concluded.