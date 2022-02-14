According to a report that emerged in the past few hours it would seem that the film on Bioshock Netflix would be very close.

Indeed, it seemed that Netflix was, at least according to initial information, developing a seriesbut today the big picture is starting to have more colors, since it would not be the only work based on IP.

In fact, according to an exclusive report from the source, the Netflix movie on Bioshock it would be in an advanced development stage.

According to the source, we should expect an announcement from Netflix already next week.

Fans will get more details from Netflix, given that apparently seems to want to build an entire universe around the franchise. Although the source is very sure, we would like to clarify that the production programs can change a lot in a very short time, so fans could easily be disappointed.

Sure it would be nice to see the universe of Bioshock take shape through films and series, a bit along the lines of what is happening to The Witcher and how, at least we hope, will happen to Arcane. We would like to reiterate however, although the source is reliable, that there is nothing really officialtherefore we are only and exclusively in the field of leaks and speculations.

Before leaving we want to inform you that, if you are a great lover of BioShock, there is a fresh fresh demake that deserves a chance, if you are curious we invite you to take a look at our article. However not just a look at the past, because just recently An interesting leak has emerged (from a known source) that the fourth chapter would be in development, also in this case we refer you to our dedicated news for more details.

The information on the story of the film related to BioShock Netflix for today ends here, as soon as we have more news we will inform you promptly. Keep following us to not miss any kind of update.