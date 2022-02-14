A game to feel like a master of martial arts

One of the most pleasant surprises that this 2022 has brought in terms of video games is Sifu. This company title Sloclap puts us in control of a martial artist with gameplay that makes us feel like Bruce Lee. Due to a fairly acceptable reception from critics, it is becoming one of the public’s favorite games.

Sifu was released for consoles PlayStation and to pc last February 8. As expected, players have already started creating some mods to enjoy this title in different ways. Some put us in control John Wick and there is one that allows you to play as one of the most powerful beings in this Earth.

Shaggy unleashes all his ability in a Sifu mod

One of the most notorious memes of recent years is that of Shaggy Ultra Instinct. According to him, the best friend of Scooby Doo he has enormous power hidden within him and is very skilled in hand-to-hand combat. Very soon this version of the character will come to video games with the title multiverse. If you can’t wait, you can now unleash its power on Sifu.

through the page of Nexus Modsthe players of Sifu in pc you can download a rather curious mod. This creation of the modder known as Claymaver replaces the protagonist with a role model shaggy. In this way you can put yourself in control of one of the most powerful beings we have known today. Here is a video of this mod in action.

Interestingly, the model shaggy doesn’t look so out of place in the world of Sifu as we would have imagined. It might even be easy to think of a similar video game with the skittish young man as the protagonist. Of course, this is an indicator of the excellent job the modder did with his model.

What is not explained on the page of this mod is if the model of shaggy also ages like the protagonist of Sifu. Maybe at the moment it won’t, but it could be an interesting addition to this or another mod. With this graceful creation it is demonstrated that the ultra instinct of the best friend of Scooby It has already transcended the meme that originated it. Will you play with this mod for a while?

