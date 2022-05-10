“Now it’s up to us to develop, I expect a slowdown from Red Bull, they can’t keep up with this pace, at least not at the budget cap level.” The Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto during the press conference held at the end of the Miami Grand Prix, he admitted the technical defeat for a gap quantifiable in two tenths, a gap that can absolutely be bridged in a single race weekend.

In view of Barcelona, ​​Ferrari is planning important changes to be made on the F1-75 studied during these first five races in which the F1-75 remained substantially identical to the one unveiled on February 17. A new fund is expected at Montmelò to equalize the aerodynamic efficiency of Red Bull.

The same is not true for Red Bull, which has already significantly modified the RB18 starting from slimming care – partial – which took place in Imola, a streamlining that was certainly not free in terms of resources spent. Precisely the budget cap set at 140 million dollars is an important issue on which Mattia Binotto has asked the FIA ​​for detailed inspections and checks since the beginning of the season to prevent some teams from somehow circumventing this expenditure ceiling to make continuous developments to their cars. .

“We always monitor the news that Red Bull brings to each race – the words of Mattia Binotto – and we therefore know how much they have already changed. By making an estimate, to date, they have spent much more than us “. Calculator in hand, therefore, the ‘bookkeeper’ Binotto knows that Red Bull has already spent a lot to bring the RB18 in front of the F1-75 in some specific conditions (the stint with medium tires in Miami, for example), and now it’s the turn of Maranello’s technicians respond to the evolutionary ‘spurt’ of their opponents, a growth curve by Red Bull that is incompatible in the long term, according to Binotto, with the budget cap. Here you will find our summary of all the updates brought to the track from Bahrain to Miami.