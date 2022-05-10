Carbonia, 54, kidnaps, tries to rape and kill the ex

TO Carbonia a 54 years old tries to rape and kill her former. This time it was there woman to call the 112 and to save himself from the fury of his ex, a 54-year-old from Carbonia promptly arrested red-handed by the carabinieri, on charges of attempted murder and sexual violence. From a first reconstruction of the facts, the man could not accept the end of their relationship.

So with a trap he asked the woman to be able to meet and talk, inviting her to join him at his property. Of course, she could not imagine what could have happened, she went to the appointment. Unfortunately, the tenor of the dialogue has resulted in physical assault: the man locked her up in a hut trying, then, to rape her and hit her by wounding her in the back of the head, several times with a hammer. Despite everything, the victim managed to ask for help from carabinieri.

All is well that ends well, in this case the police intervened in time and managed to stop the torturer, freeing the woman. Currently, the man is in the Uta prisonhis arrest was validated by the judgewhich will also proceed with the crimes of persecutory acts and aggravated injuries.

