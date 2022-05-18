Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Biniam Girmay: unusual withdrew from the Giro d’Italia 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
Biniam Girmay

Biniam Girmay

The first afro winner in the test left as a precaution.

Biniam Girmay, winner of the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italiawhich meant going down in history as the first Eritrean cyclist to win in one of the big events, will not take the start due to the eye injury that occurred when the cork of the sparkling wine bottle hit his left eye in the podium ceremony.

After being treated on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Jesi, where the stage ended, Girmay was discharged without major complications, but his team has decided that “as a precaution” do not take the start of the eleventh stage this Wednesday, according to the Gazzetta.

young and winner

Girmay, 22 years old, participated for the first time in the Italian round, so this victory on the day of the Giro is historic for him and for his nation.

He has been a professional since 2020, the Eritrean has eight wins to his name, three of them in this 2022, year in which it has confirmed all its cycling potential.

This Wednesday the stage of the Giro will unite Santarcangelo di Romagna and Reggio Emilia with a route of 203 km.

EFE

